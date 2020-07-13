CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University has confirmed its first on-campus case of COVID-19.
The university issued an email to its campus community Monday. It said the case involves a person living on campus and marks the first lab-confirmed case involving an EIU campus community member who lives or works at the school.
The person was tested on Saturday after being on campus earlier in the day and began quarantining by Sunday evening after getting back test results, EIU said in the email. The school said the Coles County Health Department is identifying close contacts of the person and giving them quarantine instructions.
"While this is the first laboratory-confirmed case on campus at Eastern, Coles County continues to see a small number of laboratory-confirmed positive cases in the general population," EIU said.
The campus community is asked to do its part and follow masking and social distancing policies. People are asked to wash hands frequently and follow the guidelines of government and health department officials.
The university wants anyone who feels sick to stay home and follow medical advice. Students can contact the EIU Health and Counseling Medical Clinic by first calling ahead to (217)581-3013 from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Staff and faculty should call their primary health provider or the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center emergency room, which can be reached at (217)258-2551.
EIU is offering updates to its COVID-19 response efforts here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.