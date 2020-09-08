CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University reported a more than 10 percent increase in enrollment.
For the third consecutive year, the university saw a significant jump in freshman and local student enrollment. Josh Norman, associate vice president for enrollment management at EIU, said when the COVID-19 shutdown happened in March, there were doubts that they university would see an increase in enrollment numbers.
"I just could not have envisioned a more positive picture through the last 6 months," Norman said.
Overall, fall-to-fall enrollment jumped about 10.5 percent at EIU, according to the university's 10th day enrollment numbers. Norman said the fall 2020 class welcomed 900 new freshman.
"It really is across the board a multiple population increase for us to see a double-digit increase in our overall enrollment," he said.
Despite COVID-19 setbacks, the university noted a slight increase in its freshman retention rate - up about .5 percent. EIU's transfer retention rate also jumped by 2.8 percent.
"In March I was not anticipating for us to be where we are, it was probably June at the board meeting where I said, hey folks, regardless, we are going to have an enrollment increase," Norman said.
Even though restrictions are in place worldwide because of the novel coronavirus, the university reported it was able to welcome international students from 51 different countries.
