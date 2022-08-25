PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University has teamed up with L&A Family Farms as this year's corn maze sponsor.
L&A Family Farms is located at 21661 Staley Road in Paris.
The sponsorship allowed EIU to help select this year’s maze design. In the middle of the pattern is “#EIU” and incorporates Eastern Illinois University’s mark, Old Main, often referred to as the castle.
The mark will serve as the courtyard of this year’s maze.
From the courtyard, there are three smaller mazes with checkpoints hidden inside. Instead of making it to an exit, visitors will need to find all three checkpoints to complete the maze.
A separate maze has been cut into the layout that will serve as a haunted corn maze.
The main corn maze will open Sept. 17, and the haunted path will be open select Friday and Saturday nights through October.
The farm will host a day where Eastern Illinois students, past, present and future, faculty and staff can enjoy the fall activities, including the corn mazes, pumpkin patch, hayrides and bonfire sites at a discounted price. More details are forthcoming.
