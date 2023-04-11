CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — With less than a month left before graduation, many EIU students are finishing the semester without their professors.
Students say they aren't sure what they are supposed to be doing while the faculty are striking. EIU sent an email to all students on Wednesday, April 5 that read in part:
"EIU remains committed to your uninterrupted academic progress. For that reason, contingency plans are underway that will keep you on the path for on-time course and degree completion ... if you find an instructor is absent for a scheduled on-campus course, you are encouraged to reach out to your academic department chair or college dean's office to determine next steps."
However students say they don't want to talk to administrators and risk their professors' jobs.
"If a professor didn't show up, we're supposed to report them to the administration," said Connor Reeden, a junior. "But I know a lot of students are not reporting."
Reeden said most students support the strike, but they are concerned that not having class will impact their learning experience. He wants to make sure he is still prepared for the future after graduation.
"Eighty to ninety percent do agree with the strike and that they are doing it for the right cause," said Reeden. "The students are a bit worried, I'm a junior but a lot of my of senior friends are worried about how this is going to affect their graduation and everything. But other than that, students are pretty much behind the concept of it."
Jakob, a senior at EIU, says he feels like he is missing out on a core part of his EIU education. He says many students pick schools like EIU because classes are small enough that they can develop relationships with faculty.
"With the last few weeks and with us graduating, I feel like I'm missing out on it because our professors aren't there. Especially as a senior, the relationships that we've built, over these past three, four years, you know, all of a sudden, it's just gone," said Jakob. "There's no professor there."
Jakob says in his department, students were told to attend classes and sign an attendance sheet, but other than that they haven't gotten any further direction.
In Reeden's program, students were told to continue following the reading and writing assignments in their syllabi.
WAND reached out to EIU for more information on how the school plans to handle credits for classes impacted by the strike. A representative for the University said:
"EIU is working with its UPI partners in good faith to reach a mutually beneficial resolution. Should final exam week be impacted by a continued strike, appropriate contingencies are in pace. EIU intends to make sure that students receive the grades and credits for all enrolled courses. Commencement will take place as scheduled May 6, 2023."
