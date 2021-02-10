CHARLESTON, Ill (WAND)-Eastern Illinois University will be offering a LGBTQIA floor in their Mckinney Hall starting this coming fall. It will start to be on housing applications in the next few weeks. PRIDE club and EIU's Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity worked together to make the plan come to fruition. Students in EIU Pride say this is a longtime coming, and they are excited to feel comfortable in their housing.
"I currently live on a female floor, even though I identify as a man. I never want to make other people feel uncomfortable around me, so having an environment where that is not an issue would be really great," said Luke Taylor, a transgender sophomore at EIU.
McKinney hall has individual bathrooms which will eliminate any confusion. Executive Director of Housing and Dining Mark Hudson says his goal is to make students feel happy and safe.
"Our goal is to is is for all of our students to be comfortable in their living environments. And we just think this is a great example of a group coming together that has a connection with each other or common core beliefs. And and I think it's, it's gonna be a very positive experience," Hudson said.
EIU's Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity played a large part in this plan as well as EIU Pride and the Housing department. Their hope is for this to impact students where it matters.
"[We hope] all of that will just seep into the personal life, make them more confident to be themselves more confident to go out into the world and just show their true selves," said Nora Kollar, graduate assistant working with GSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.