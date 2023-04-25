CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — After a tentative approval earlier this month, mebers of the EIU University Professionals of Illinois (EIU UPI, IFT Local 4100) voted to accept the agreement that was offered by Eastern Illinois University.
According to a release from the union, 92% of members voted in favor of the contract.
EIU UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow made the ratification announcement to members, saying, “Tonight, we participated in the democratic process, and EIU UPI members voted to accept our tentative agreement. I am proud of this contract, but more so, I’m proud of each and every one of our members who walked long days on the picket line, chanted, rallied, marched, shared our story with neighbors and the media, connected with each other, uplifted our students, and strengthened our community. When we delivered our intent to strike to President Glassman last month, we made the decision to do whatever it took to stand up for our profession and to improve learning conditions for our students. Because of our resolve and solidarity, we did just that.”
Faculty and staff will receive overall raises of 15% over the four years of the contract, beginning retroactively in September 2022, when the previous agreement expired. Regarding the contract, the union said the while compensation falls short of "covering the combined impact of 6% wage loss from past years and historically high inflation rates," it will still ensure that EIU remains a competitive employer in the region.
EIU UPI was successful in bargaining for paid parental leave for new and adoptive parents. This benefit was not previously offered to university employees.
“Our contract is a win for our faculty, staff, students, and the working conditions at EIU,” said EIU UPI Lead Negotiator Billy Hung. “The parental leave proposal alone was a needed improvement to our contract and brings equity to our members starting a family. The raises we fought for are fair and help to make up for the ones we sacrificed to help our institution through Governor Rauner’s budget crisis. And the workload protections we won will continue to make Eastern a well-supported learning environment for students. We can’t thank our students and community enough for their tremendous outpouring of support for EIU UPI members – during our year of bargaining and especially while we were on strike. This was not easy, but we have come out of it stronger as a union and as a university community."
