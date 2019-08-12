SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A newly appointed Elder Abuse Task Force will begin work in about two weeks with the Department on Aging saying it responded to more than 20,000 reports of abuse of adults over age 60, and adults with a disability, in one fiscal year.
“One case of elder abuse would be too many, but 20,000 annually is unacceptable,” Governor JB Pritzker told senior citizens at the Illinois State Fair where he announced the 22-member task force. “They’re going to come up with the best possible plan to combat patterns of abuse and treat our older population of Illinoisans with the respect that you deserve.”
The task force will report findings and recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly by January 1, 2021. It will analyze the effectiveness of elder protective services in Illinois and other states and develop a long-term plan to improve outcomes for older Illinois residents.