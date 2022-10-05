COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man was killed in a Coles County crash.
Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood died after a three-vehicle crash that included a tractor on Rt. 45 at approximately 1480 N.
Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips was travelling North on Rt. 45 and attempted to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons.
They said Phillips saw the a car driven by Rebollo Noe, 50, of Mattoon traveling South and attempted to pull back into the northbound lane and struck the rear tire of the John Deere tractor, driven by John Bolin, 41, of Humboldt. That caused Phillips to flip in the roadway and be struck by Noe's vehicle.
Phillips was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The crash is under investigation.
