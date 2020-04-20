MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were arrested after police were called to a home invasion where an elderly man was beaten.
Deputies were called to a home in the 2700 block of Ederberry St. Sunday for a home invasion where an elderly man had been battered.
The victim identified the suspect as Benjamin Floyd.
When deputies went to arrest Floyd at a home in the 1000 block of Embassy St., a second suspect, Anthony Hamilton, was arrested there on drug charges.
Floyd is charged with home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated battery to a senior citizen, and violation of bail bond.
Hamilton is charged with possession of meth manufacturing materials, possession of meth, and resisting arrest.