SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 72-year-old woman who was found dead in Springfield was murdered, police said.
Darlene L. O’Bryan's body was found in the 200 block of N. Daniel Avenue at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday.
The Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division along with the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office are investigating her death as a homicide.
No information about her cause of death or any suspect information has been released.
WAND News will update this story as more is released.
