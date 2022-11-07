DECATUR, ILL. (WAND)- If you haven't made it to the polls yet, election officials say there are some things to keep in mind with Election Day ahead of us.
If you are not registered to vote, it's not too late.
"Illinois does have same day voter registration. So, if Election Day comes and you're not registered, take two pieces of ID with you so you can register. One has to show your identity, that would typically be a driver's license, the other has to show your residence," said Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections.
However, with an expected high number of voters, officials want people to prepare for longer wait times. Especially during certain peak times throughout Election Day.
"Tomorrow is your last day, don't wait till the end of the day. You never know what the lines going to be like. Lunch time is always busy and right before and after work is always busy," said Josh Tanner, Macon County Clerk.
When it comes to voting, many people do not think of a dress code before heading out to the polls. However, there are some pieces of clothing that could stop you from voting.
"You can't wear any apparel, buttons, hats, you can't carry a tote bag with a candidate's name on it, a candidate who is on the ballot," explained Dietrich.
As for campaigning near polling stations, you must maintain a certain distance away from the entrance.
"Within 100 feet. So, you can go out and campaign if it's across the street as long as its 100 feet away. You can wave your signs or do whatever you want to do from that distance," said Tanner.
For locations with ballot drop off options, voters must turn in vote-by-mail ballots by the time their polling place closes. As for in person voters, you must be in line before closing.
"When 7 o'clock hits, an election judge will go out and stand at the end of the line. That will be the last person who gets to vote," explained Tanner.
Polling places will open at 6 a.m. on election day and close at 7 p.m. Voters are encouraged to look up their designated polling station in advance.
