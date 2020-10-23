WAND-TV Elections
10/23/2020 11:16:02 AM
Sangamon CountyState's Attorney0% Reporting
Michael Drake (D)  
Dan Wright (R)  
Christian CountyProp: Seperate from Chicago0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Cumberland CountyProp: Seperate from Chicago0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Douglas CountyNewman Occupation Tax0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Douglas CountyArcola Ambulance Service Tax0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Moultrie CountyProp: Seperate from Chicago0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Shelby CountyCoroner0% Reporting
Tom Coventry (D)  
Brad Phegley (R)  
Shelby CountyProp: Seperate from Chicago0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Vermilion CountyCircuit Clerk0% Reporting
Gwendolyn Meeks (D)  
Melissa Quick (R)  
Vermilion CountyState's Attorney0% Reporting
Sandra L. Lawlyes (D)  
Jacqueline M. Lacy (R)  
Champaign CountyTolono Cannabis Sales0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Champaign CountyAuditor0% Reporting
George Danos (D)  
Gary Maxwell (R)  
Champaign CountyCircuit Clerk0% Reporting
Susan W. McGrath (D)  
Katie M. Blakeman (R)  
Champaign CountyCoroner0% Reporting
Chaundra Bishop (D)  
Duane Northrup (R)  
Champaign CountyRecorder0% Reporting
Mike Ingram (D)  
Mark Sheldon (R)  
Champaign CountyTreasurer0% Reporting
Cassandra 'CJ' Johnson (D)  
Ted Myhre (R)  
Macon CountyState's Attorney0% Reporting
Scott A. Rueter (R)  
Tammara 'Tammy' Wagoner (D)  
US-PresidentTotals0% Reporting
Biden (D)  
Trump (R)  
Others  
US-PresidentElectoral0% Reporting
Biden (D)  
Trump (R)  
Others  
Coles CountyState's Attorney0% Reporting
Jesse Danley (R)  
Todd M. Reardon (D)  
Cass CountyState's Attorney0% Reporting
Craig Miller (R)  
R. John Alvarez (D)  
Macon CountyCounty Board District 10% Reporting
Jody Fronk (R)  
Karl Coleman (D)  
Macon CountyCounty Board Dist 3 (2 seats)0% Reporting
Ryan Kreke (R)  
Bryan E. Smith (D)  
Marcy Rood (D)  
Macon CountyCounty Board District 50% Reporting
Debra J. Kraft (R)  
Jeffrey L. Entler (R)  
Jennifer McMilin (D)  
Macon CountyCounty Board District 60% Reporting
David M. Drobisch (R)  
Rob Hickey (D)  
Logan CountyCoroner0% Reporting
Donald P. Peasley (R)  
Sarah Glick (I)  
Village of LathamAllow Sale of Alcohol0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow Consumption of AlcoholLatham0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow Video GamingLatham0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
IL-U.S. House-District 13Totals0% Reporting
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D)  
Rodney Davis (R) (i)  
IL-U.S. House-District 15Totals0% Reporting
Erika Weaver (D)  
Mary Miller (R)  
IL-U.S. House-District 16Totals0% Reporting
Dani Brzozowski (D)  
Adam Kinzinger (R) (i)  
IL-Amendment-Income TaxTotals0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
IL-U.S. SenateTotals0% Reporting
Richard Durbin (D) (i)  
Mark Curran (R)  
David Black (G)  
Danny Malouf (L)  
Willie Wilson (I)  
IL-State HouseDistrict 1000% Reporting
Brandon Adams (D)  
Christopher Davidsmeyer (R) (i)  
Ralph Sides Oth  
IL-State House-District 102Totals0% Reporting
Mitchell Esslinger (D)  
Brad Halbrook (R) (i)  
IL-State House-District 104Totals0% Reporting
Cynthia Cunningham (D)  
Mike Marron (R) (i)  
IL-State House-District 107Totals0% Reporting
David Seiler (D)  
Blaine Wilhour (R) (i)  
IL-State House-District 109Totals0% Reporting
John Spencer (D)  
Adam Niemerg (R)  
IL-State House-District 110Totals0% Reporting
Chris Miller (R) (i)  
Kody Czerwonka (I)  
IL-State House-District 87Totals0% Reporting
Tim Butler (R) (i)  
Angel Sides (G)  
IL-State House-District 93Totals0% Reporting
Scott Stoll (D)  
Norine Hammond (R) (i)  
IL-State House-District 95Totals0% Reporting
Chase Wilhelm (D)  
Avery Bourne (R) (i)  
IL-State House-District 96Totals0% Reporting
Sue Scherer (D) (i)  
Charles McGorray (R)  
John Keating (G)  
IL-State Senate-District 52Totals0% Reporting
Scott Bennett (D) (i)  
Alexander Ruggieri (R)  

