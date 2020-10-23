WAND-TV Elections
10/23/2020 11:16:02 AM
|Sangamon County
|State's Attorney
|0% Reporting
|Michael Drake (D)
|Dan Wright (R)
|Christian County
|Prop: Seperate from Chicago
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Cumberland County
|Prop: Seperate from Chicago
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Douglas County
|Newman Occupation Tax
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Douglas County
|Arcola Ambulance Service Tax
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Moultrie County
|Prop: Seperate from Chicago
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Shelby County
|Coroner
|0% Reporting
|Tom Coventry (D)
|Brad Phegley (R)
|Shelby County
|Prop: Seperate from Chicago
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Vermilion County
|Circuit Clerk
|0% Reporting
|Gwendolyn Meeks (D)
|Melissa Quick (R)
|Vermilion County
|State's Attorney
|0% Reporting
|Sandra L. Lawlyes (D)
|Jacqueline M. Lacy (R)
|Champaign County
|Tolono Cannabis Sales
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Champaign County
|Auditor
|0% Reporting
|George Danos (D)
|Gary Maxwell (R)
|Champaign County
|Circuit Clerk
|0% Reporting
|Susan W. McGrath (D)
|Katie M. Blakeman (R)
|Champaign County
|Coroner
|0% Reporting
|Chaundra Bishop (D)
|Duane Northrup (R)
|Champaign County
|Recorder
|0% Reporting
|Mike Ingram (D)
|Mark Sheldon (R)
|Champaign County
|Treasurer
|0% Reporting
|Cassandra 'CJ' Johnson (D)
|Ted Myhre (R)
|Macon County
|State's Attorney
|0% Reporting
|Scott A. Rueter (R)
|Tammara 'Tammy' Wagoner (D)
|US-President
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Biden (D)
|Trump (R)
|Others
|US-President
|Electoral
|0% Reporting
|Biden (D)
|Trump (R)
|Others
|Coles County
|State's Attorney
|0% Reporting
|Jesse Danley (R)
|Todd M. Reardon (D)
|Cass County
|State's Attorney
|0% Reporting
|Craig Miller (R)
|R. John Alvarez (D)
|Macon County
|County Board District 1
|0% Reporting
|Jody Fronk (R)
|Karl Coleman (D)
|Macon County
|County Board Dist 3 (2 seats)
|0% Reporting
|Ryan Kreke (R)
|Bryan E. Smith (D)
|Marcy Rood (D)
|Macon County
|County Board District 5
|0% Reporting
|Debra J. Kraft (R)
|Jeffrey L. Entler (R)
|Jennifer McMilin (D)
|Macon County
|County Board District 6
|0% Reporting
|David M. Drobisch (R)
|Rob Hickey (D)
|Logan County
|Coroner
|0% Reporting
|Donald P. Peasley (R)
|Sarah Glick (I)
|Village of Latham
|Allow Sale of Alcohol
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow Consumption of Alcohol
|Latham
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow Video Gaming
|Latham
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|IL-U.S. House-District 13
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D)
|Rodney Davis (R) (i)
|IL-U.S. House-District 15
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Erika Weaver (D)
|Mary Miller (R)
|IL-U.S. House-District 16
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Dani Brzozowski (D)
|Adam Kinzinger (R) (i)
|IL-Amendment-Income Tax
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|IL-U.S. Senate
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Richard Durbin (D) (i)
|Mark Curran (R)
|David Black (G)
|Danny Malouf (L)
|Willie Wilson (I)
|IL-State House
|District 100
|0% Reporting
|Brandon Adams (D)
|Christopher Davidsmeyer (R) (i)
|Ralph Sides Oth
|IL-State House-District 102
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Mitchell Esslinger (D)
|Brad Halbrook (R) (i)
|IL-State House-District 104
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Cynthia Cunningham (D)
|Mike Marron (R) (i)
|IL-State House-District 107
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|David Seiler (D)
|Blaine Wilhour (R) (i)
|IL-State House-District 109
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|John Spencer (D)
|Adam Niemerg (R)
|IL-State House-District 110
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Chris Miller (R) (i)
|Kody Czerwonka (I)
|IL-State House-District 87
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Tim Butler (R) (i)
|Angel Sides (G)
|IL-State House-District 93
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Scott Stoll (D)
|Norine Hammond (R) (i)
|IL-State House-District 95
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Chase Wilhelm (D)
|Avery Bourne (R) (i)
|IL-State House-District 96
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Sue Scherer (D) (i)
|Charles McGorray (R)
|John Keating (G)
|IL-State Senate-District 52
|Totals
|0% Reporting
|Scott Bennett (D) (i)
|Alexander Ruggieri (R)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.