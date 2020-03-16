WAND-TV Elections
3/16/2020 10:40:39 AM
President (D)Statewide100% Reporting
Joe Biden (D)986,34150%
Bernie Sanders (D)893,24945%
Elizabeth Warren (D)20,2551%
Cory Booker (D)10,878 
Deval Patrick (D)10,551 
Tom Steyer (D)9,890 
Pete Buttigieg (D)9,781 
Michael Bennet (D)8,876 
John Delaney (D)8,552 
Andrew Yang (D)6,652 
Amy Klobuchar (D)6,478 
Tulsi Gabbard (D)5,517 
Michael Bloomberg (D)4,710 
President (R)Statewide100% Reporting
Donald Trump (R) (i)1,071,39974%
Roque De La Fuente (R)369,35326%
U.S. Senate (R)Statewide100% Reporting
Mark Curran (R)1,383,73944%
Casey Chlebek (R)1,240,56439%
Tom Tarter (R)185,7346%
Peggy Hubbard (R)176,0676%
Robert Marshall (R)165,6145%
State House (R)District 95100% Reporting
Avery Bourne (R) (i)17,07855%
Lawrence Oliver (R)13,93845%
State Senate (R)District 55100% Reporting
Jeffrey Fleming (R)30,53655%
Darren Bailey (R)25,44945%
U.S. House (D)District 13100% Reporting
Stefanie Smith (D)112,96755%
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D)93,24645%
U.S. House (D)District 15100% Reporting
Erika Weaver (D)78,15944%
John Hursey (D)70,68940%
Craig Morton (D)14,0888%
Kevin Gaither (D)13,4388%
U.S. House (R)District 15100% Reporting
Kerry Wolff (R)73,79642%
Chuck Ellington (R)49,40828%
Mary Miller (R)44,02925%
Darren Duncan (R)9,1505%
State's Attorney (R)Macon County0% Reporting
Phillip J. Tibbs  
Scott A. Rueter  
County Board Dist. 5 (R)Macon County0% Reporting
Hubert Murray  
Jeffrey L. Entler  
Debra J. Kraft  
County Board Dist. 7 (R)Macon County0% Reporting
Edward D. Yoder  
Kevin R. Greenfield  
New Middle School: Issue of School BondsMaroa - Forsyth0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow the Sale of CannabisBlue Mound0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow the Sale of CannabisDecatur Township0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow a Cannabis DispensaryMaroa0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow a Cannabis TransporterMaroa0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow a Cannabis Grower or Cultivation CenterMaroa0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow Cannabis DispensaryWarrensburg0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow Cannabis Supporting BusinessesWarrensburg0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Tax Rate Increase for Police ProtectionWarrensburg0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Public Facility Tax IncreaseLogan County0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow Cannabis DispensaryLatham0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow Cannabis CultivationLatham0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Allow Cannabis Supporting BusinessesLatham0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
City Clerk AppointmentMonticello0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
State's Attorney (R)Piatt County0% Reporting
Kelly Griffith  
Sarah Perry  
Issue of School Building BondsWilliamsville CUSD 150% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Repair and preserve Chautauqua BuildingShelbyville0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Prohibit Sale of AlcoholCowden0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
County Board District 1 (R)Christian County0% Reporting
Glen F. Goodrich Jr.  
Timothy J. Carlson  
Leon Craig Corzine  
County Board District 4 (R)Christian County0% Reporting
Becky T. Edwards  
Charales A. Smedley  
Matthew Heberling  
Gene Price  
County Board District A (R)Dewitt County0% Reporting
Jamie Prestegaard  
Aaron Kammeyer  
Claro 'Buck' Carter  
Cole N. Ritter  
County Board District C (R)Dewitt County0% Reporting
Frederick 'Jay' Wickenhauser  
David Newberg  
Steve Oswald  
Megan Myers  
Thomas Clayton Koshinski  
Public Safety Sales Tax IncreaseEdgar County0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Tax to Provide Ambluance ServiceNorthern Edgar County0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Coroner (R)Cumberland County0% Reporting
Steven C. Sherwood  
Donnie Cornwell  
Board Member Central (R)Cumberland County0% Reporting
Bryce Fitch  
Ronald E. Black  
County Board Member Western (R)Cumberland County0% Reporting
Aaron Beard  
Floyd Holkenbrink  
Bonds Issued for Road PurposesHumboldt Township0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
Bonds Issued for Road PurposesNorth Okaw Township0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
County Commissioner (R)Menard County0% Reporting
Stanley S. Leach  
Rich Brauer  
Coroner (R)Effingham0% Reporting
Kim Rhodes  
Gerry Kingery  
County Board District A (R)Effingham County0% Reporting
Eric B. Petty  
Norbert L. Soltwedel  
Gerald L. Kinkelaar  
County Board District E (R)Effingham County0% Reporting
John Perry  
Mike DePoister  
County Board District FEffingham County0% Reporting
Elizabeth Huston  
Bruce Kessler  
County Board District IEffingham County0% Reporting
Joseph E. Thoele  
Jeremy D. Deters  
Referendum for Illinois SeperationEffingham County0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
State's Attorney (D)Cass County0% Reporting
Carrie Magerl  
R. John Alvarez  
Circuit Clerk (R)Ford County0% Reporting
Kamalen Johnson Anderson  
Suzanne 'Suzie' Shell  
Continue Prohibition of AlcoholGardner Township0% Reporting
Yes  
No  
County Auditor (R)Vermilion County0% Reporting
Erika Briggs  
Mary Techtow  
County School Facility Sales TaxVermilion County0% Reporting
Yes  
No  