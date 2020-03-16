WAND-TV Elections
3/16/2020 10:40:39 AM
|President (D)
|Statewide
|100% Reporting
|Joe Biden (D)
|986,341
|50%
|Bernie Sanders (D)
|893,249
|45%
|Elizabeth Warren (D)
|20,255
|1%
|Cory Booker (D)
|10,878
|Deval Patrick (D)
|10,551
|Tom Steyer (D)
|9,890
|Pete Buttigieg (D)
|9,781
|Michael Bennet (D)
|8,876
|John Delaney (D)
|8,552
|Andrew Yang (D)
|6,652
|Amy Klobuchar (D)
|6,478
|Tulsi Gabbard (D)
|5,517
|Michael Bloomberg (D)
|4,710
|President (R)
|Statewide
|100% Reporting
|Donald Trump (R) (i)
|1,071,399
|74%
|Roque De La Fuente (R)
|369,353
|26%
|U.S. Senate (R)
|Statewide
|100% Reporting
|Mark Curran (R)
|1,383,739
|44%
|Casey Chlebek (R)
|1,240,564
|39%
|Tom Tarter (R)
|185,734
|6%
|Peggy Hubbard (R)
|176,067
|6%
|Robert Marshall (R)
|165,614
|5%
|State House (R)
|District 95
|100% Reporting
|Avery Bourne (R) (i)
|17,078
|55%
|Lawrence Oliver (R)
|13,938
|45%
|State Senate (R)
|District 55
|100% Reporting
|Jeffrey Fleming (R)
|30,536
|55%
|Darren Bailey (R)
|25,449
|45%
|U.S. House (D)
|District 13
|100% Reporting
|Stefanie Smith (D)
|112,967
|55%
|Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D)
|93,246
|45%
|U.S. House (D)
|District 15
|100% Reporting
|Erika Weaver (D)
|78,159
|44%
|John Hursey (D)
|70,689
|40%
|Craig Morton (D)
|14,088
|8%
|Kevin Gaither (D)
|13,438
|8%
|U.S. House (R)
|District 15
|100% Reporting
|Kerry Wolff (R)
|73,796
|42%
|Chuck Ellington (R)
|49,408
|28%
|Mary Miller (R)
|44,029
|25%
|Darren Duncan (R)
|9,150
|5%
|State's Attorney (R)
|Macon County
|0% Reporting
|Phillip J. Tibbs
|Scott A. Rueter
|County Board Dist. 5 (R)
|Macon County
|0% Reporting
|Hubert Murray
|Jeffrey L. Entler
|Debra J. Kraft
|County Board Dist. 7 (R)
|Macon County
|0% Reporting
|Edward D. Yoder
|Kevin R. Greenfield
|New Middle School: Issue of School Bonds
|Maroa - Forsyth
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow the Sale of Cannabis
|Blue Mound
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow the Sale of Cannabis
|Decatur Township
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow a Cannabis Dispensary
|Maroa
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow a Cannabis Transporter
|Maroa
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow a Cannabis Grower or Cultivation Center
|Maroa
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow Cannabis Dispensary
|Warrensburg
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow Cannabis Supporting Businesses
|Warrensburg
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Tax Rate Increase for Police Protection
|Warrensburg
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Public Facility Tax Increase
|Logan County
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow Cannabis Dispensary
|Latham
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow Cannabis Cultivation
|Latham
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Allow Cannabis Supporting Businesses
|Latham
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|City Clerk Appointment
|Monticello
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|State's Attorney (R)
|Piatt County
|0% Reporting
|Kelly Griffith
|Sarah Perry
|Issue of School Building Bonds
|Williamsville CUSD 15
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Repair and preserve Chautauqua Building
|Shelbyville
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Prohibit Sale of Alcohol
|Cowden
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|County Board District 1 (R)
|Christian County
|0% Reporting
|Glen F. Goodrich Jr.
|Timothy J. Carlson
|Leon Craig Corzine
|County Board District 4 (R)
|Christian County
|0% Reporting
|Becky T. Edwards
|Charales A. Smedley
|Matthew Heberling
|Gene Price
|County Board District A (R)
|Dewitt County
|0% Reporting
|Jamie Prestegaard
|Aaron Kammeyer
|Claro 'Buck' Carter
|Cole N. Ritter
|County Board District C (R)
|Dewitt County
|0% Reporting
|Frederick 'Jay' Wickenhauser
|David Newberg
|Steve Oswald
|Megan Myers
|Thomas Clayton Koshinski
|Public Safety Sales Tax Increase
|Edgar County
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Tax to Provide Ambluance Service
|Northern Edgar County
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Coroner (R)
|Cumberland County
|0% Reporting
|Steven C. Sherwood
|Donnie Cornwell
|Board Member Central (R)
|Cumberland County
|0% Reporting
|Bryce Fitch
|Ronald E. Black
|County Board Member Western (R)
|Cumberland County
|0% Reporting
|Aaron Beard
|Floyd Holkenbrink
|Bonds Issued for Road Purposes
|Humboldt Township
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|Bonds Issued for Road Purposes
|North Okaw Township
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|County Commissioner (R)
|Menard County
|0% Reporting
|Stanley S. Leach
|Rich Brauer
|Coroner (R)
|Effingham
|0% Reporting
|Kim Rhodes
|Gerry Kingery
|County Board District A (R)
|Effingham County
|0% Reporting
|Eric B. Petty
|Norbert L. Soltwedel
|Gerald L. Kinkelaar
|County Board District E (R)
|Effingham County
|0% Reporting
|John Perry
|Mike DePoister
|County Board District F
|Effingham County
|0% Reporting
|Elizabeth Huston
|Bruce Kessler
|County Board District I
|Effingham County
|0% Reporting
|Joseph E. Thoele
|Jeremy D. Deters
|Referendum for Illinois Seperation
|Effingham County
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|State's Attorney (D)
|Cass County
|0% Reporting
|Carrie Magerl
|R. John Alvarez
|Circuit Clerk (R)
|Ford County
|0% Reporting
|Kamalen Johnson Anderson
|Suzanne 'Suzie' Shell
|Continue Prohibition of Alcohol
|Gardner Township
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No
|County Auditor (R)
|Vermilion County
|0% Reporting
|Erika Briggs
|Mary Techtow
|County School Facility Sales Tax
|Vermilion County
|0% Reporting
|Yes
|No