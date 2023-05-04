SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois is one step closer to requiring new or renovated homes and multi-unit residential buildings to include chargers for electric vehicles.
Democratic lawmakers hope this plan will significantly expand the market for electric vehicles and reduce emissions.
Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) said Thursday Senate Bill 40 only requires buildings to have EV capable conduits. The proposal would apply to new and existing houses, apartments, and condo properties.
Although, House Republicans say most drivers and home owners won't buy into the idea.
"I think that this is a bill that would add increased cost to consumers as they purchase new homes," said Rep. Travis Weaver (R-Pekin). "And I also expect it would have increased cost and upward pressure on energy prices as it would have an upward pressure on energy demand."
Sponsors said the cost for EV charging infrastructure should be under $1,000. Gabel also said charging cars is "a lot less expensive than buying gas" and that the state should ensure equitable access to chargers.
"Electric cars are the future. Most people charge at home, and we need to make sure that they have the capability to charge at home," Gabel said.
The plan passed out of the House on a 69-38 vote with Rep. Jeff Keicher (R-Sycamore) voting present. Senate Bill 40 now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk for his signature of approval.
