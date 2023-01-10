CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire in Champaign was started by an electrical appliance, firefighters said.
The Champaign Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr., Tuesday, January 10, at 10:17 a.m.
Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom at the rear of the home.
They were able to quickly put out the fire, which they determined to be caused by an electrical appliance.
No one was hurt, but the occupants will be displaced because of the fire.
