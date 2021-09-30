FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A situation at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Forsyth that drew a firefighter response Wednesday was an electrical short and did not involve an actual fire, responders said.
Hickory Point Fire Protection District Chief Josh Trendler said a motor in an air handler unit had an electrical short and filled the building with smoke. Responders ventilated the restaurant to get the smoke out.
No injuries were reported.
Trendler couldn't say for certain if the short has any connection to a situation in which a car struck a power pole nearby at around the same time Wednesday. The restaurant was already closed due to a power outage in the area.
Responders to the scene involved Maroa, Hickory Point, Argenta and Warrensburg crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.