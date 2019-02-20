DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An electronics recycling event is planned for Friday in Decatur.
Macon County Environmental Management is holding a Pop-up Electronics Recycling Collection.
Unwanted electronics like televisions, entertainment devices and computer equipment, will be collected.
Most items are free to bring. However, TVs and monitors at $10 each.There is a limit of three such items per person.
The collection event will be held in the parking lot of the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur.
For a list of acceptable items, click HERE.
You must register to donate. To register, click HERE.