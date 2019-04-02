LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - An electronics recycling event will be held in Lincoln.
The event will be Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Logan County Fairgrounds, 1408 Short 11th St.
Only Logan County residents can bring electronics to drop off. You will need to provide ID.
Items that will be accepted include:
- Computers and small-scale servers
- Computer monitors
- Televisions ($20 charge per television)
- Printers, fax machines, and scanners
- DVD players, DVD recorders, and VCRs
- Video game consoles
- Digital converter boxes, cable receivers, and satellite receivers
- Electronic keyboards, electronic mice, and portable digital music players