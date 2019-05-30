DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An electronics recycling event will be held in Decatur June 8.
The Macon County Environmental Management Department will collect unwanted TVs and select electronic items.
You do need to register for an appointment.
Once registered, you drop off up to seven accepted items without charge except for TVs/monitors, which will be collected for $10 each.
The event will be held in the parking lot of the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center.
To register, click HERE.