PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Carolyn Wenz Elementary School in Paris went on lockdown Tuesday morning after an incident was reported outside the school.
Paris Police have not yet confirmed what the incident is, but the Superintendent's office confirmed to WAND News that police are present near the school and are actively investigating.
A notice was sent out to parents informing them that the school is on lockdown. All students are safe and secured inside the building.
Officials told us that dismissal could be delayed at all buildings in the district until police give the all clear. They also said police are checking all of the schools in the district, but they did not say why.
WAND News is working to learn more and will update this story.
