NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Normal police say a teacher at Normal's Glenn Elementary school is facing multiple charges of criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse of a child.
47 year-old Johnathon Hovey of Forsyth was arrested Saturday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
A police report says a parent came forward to the Normal school district after their student told them a teacher inappropriately touched them multiple times on school property.
During their investigation, police also re-opened a case from 2005, where a 1st-grade student reported Hovey touched her inappropriately. Police interviews determined additional charges for the 2005 incident were warranted against Hovey.
Hovey is being charged with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault against a Victim under 13 years of age and four counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault against a Victim under 13 years of age.
Normal Police are asking anyone who may know more or who have unreported incidents to contact them immediately at (309) 454-9624 and ask for Detective Kendra DeRosa.
The Normal school district released a statement saying, "safety of students is our top priority. When district officials first learned of the allegations in April 2019, administrators immediately contacted the Normal Police Department and the Department of Children and Family Services. "
The district says Hovey has been employed by Unit 5 for 18 years at Glenn Elementary School. As is a requirement for all employees, he underwent a thorough background check.