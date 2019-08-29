SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education has announced the eligibility guidelines for students to receive free and reduced-price lunch, breakfast, and after-school snacks through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
The policy took effect at the start of the 2020 fiscal year on July 1, 2019.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture sets the policy for each year to reflect any changes in the federal poverty guidelines.
"Free and reduced-priced lunch and breakfast programs ensure all students have an adequate and healthy diet to support learning," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. "ISBE is proud to administer this vital program."
Eligibility is based on household size and income criteria.
You can view the USDA's Fiscal Year 2020 Income Eligibility Guidelines by clicking HERE.
Households must complete applications, sign it, and return it to the school to apply for free or reduced-price meal services.
Copies of the application form are available in the principal's office in each school.
You do not have to complete this application to receive free meal benefits if the school provided you a letter that stated your child(ren) is eligible for free meals via the direct certification process. Households that currently receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) for their child(ren) only have to list the child(ren)'s name and at least one SNAP or TANF case number and sign the application. All children listed on the application are categorically eligible for free meals if at least one SNAP/TANF case number for any household member is provided.
Applications listing LINK card numbers cannot be used for free or reduced-price meals.