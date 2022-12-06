SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and Elks Lodge 158 plan to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor with a wreath laying ceremony by the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.
“We are proud to gather today to mark this important day in our history,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince, “We commemorate this day with the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors to remember their parent’s service to our county and the tremendous burden that followed them throughout their lives.”
The surprise military strike occurred on December 7, 1941 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The attack killed 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, and destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. Navy ships, including 8 battleships.
“Pearl Harbor was a transformative day that changed the course of our country,” said Bobby Edwards, past Exalted Ruler Springfield Elk’s Lodge Post #158, Americanism Chairman and VFW State Commander. “We thank the Sons and Daughter of Pearl Harbor Survivors for joining us today so we can honor their parent’s sacrifice and service to our nation.”
The commemoration will feature the symbolic wreath laying ceremony as well as a keynote address by the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.
The program will begin at 11:00 a.m. on December 7 at Elks Lodge 158, 409 East Lake Shore Drive.
