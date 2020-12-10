(WAND) - Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
She said she is "feeling fine right now."
Anyone who was in close contact with her has been notified.
"I'll see you all again after the holidays," she posted. "Please stay healthy and safe."
