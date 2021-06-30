IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County officials said funnel clouds people said they saw in Iroquois County are not related to tornadoes.
According to the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency, the funnels seen in the sky - see the picture attached to this story - are caused by "differences in humidity, temperature and pressure between the ground and the sky."
There is no power to the funnels, the EMA said.
