LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who they said fled the scene of a Logan County crash.
The situation is at IL 121 and 1300th Street and the response involves the Logan County Sheriff's Office, a public alert said. The public is asked to avoid the area for the time being and stay inside if they live in the area.
Police said a crash occurred in the area of this intersection. A WAND News crew saw a vehicle in a ditch at 1307th Street. Police were in that area after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Attempts to local the suspect, described as a Black male, were unsuccessful, per Logan County 911/EMA officials. The public is asked to make sure residences and vehicles are locked and secure.
About a mile down the road from the crash, police could be seen on the side of the highway and in a field. At 7:50 p.m., one officer was talking pictures at the crashed car while the rest of law enforcement were in the field.
A neighbor told the station they were in their backyard when two people ran through. When the neighbor asked if the people were OK, they replied "they're chasing us" and were followed by police, who had guns out.
Another neighbor reported hearing a loud bang.
Illinois State Police are on the scene.
Details are limited at this time. WAND News is working to learn more.
