TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A scammer claiming to represent Apple has surfaced in central Illinois.
Taylorville police had the scam reported to them. It appears to be from Apple and contains multiple grammar and spelling errors. The start of the email says “your Apple has been suspended”.
It goes on to claim Apple has locked the account and verification must be done in three days before the account is closed completely.
“While the email looks legitimate upon first glance, it is not,” police said in a Facebook post. “Please delete this email immediately and do not click on anything.”