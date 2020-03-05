WASHINGTON (WAND) - An emergency spending package to combat the coronavirus has passed the Senate.
The Senate passed the $8.3 billion legislation just one day after the House. The spending package now goes to President Donald Trump's desk.
The agreement comes after several weeks of negotiations between both parties. As of Thursday, new cases of the virus were reported in Illinois, New York and Tennessee. California has also declared an emergency as a Princess cruse ship has been delayed off their shores.
The U.S. has had 11 deaths linked to COVID-19 the disease caused by the coronavirus.
According to spending measure, $7.8 billion would go toward fighting the new coronavirus and include a mandatory funding authorization for $500 million over 10 years to be used for a remote health care program.
The money will only be used to combat the coronavirus and other infections diseases.