MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning.
South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City.
Drivers are told to avoid the area.
Andrews Street Road is shut down between Riley Rd. and Jacobs Rd.
