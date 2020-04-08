SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A third City of Springfield Emergency Declaration was signed by Mayor Jim Langfelder to allow police to step in when citizens are not obeying the state-at-home order.
The declaration allows Springfield Police to take appropriate action against those not following Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
Due to COVID-19 residents have been instructed to stay home and only leave their homes for essential items and services. Outdoor activities are permitted solo or with immediate family members as long as safe social distancing is being practiced and individuals are mindful of others who may be in the area.
“It is important that we all do our part to protect each other and that means staying at home, except for essential needs. We must take the appropriate safety precautions and practice social distancing because now is not the time to be taking risks,” Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said.
The mayor's office hopes by implementing this they can help reduce the spread of the virus.
“With coronavirus cases increasing, it is crucial that everyone is diligent and adheres to the Stay at Home Order. This means keeping your family home as well,” Mayor Langfelder said. “This is a life and death situation. People can be carriers of COVID-19 and not have symptoms yet be passing it along to others. Every person’s action over the next 30 days will determine our community’s future. It is the short-term sacrifices for the long-term gains.”
Anyone who witnesses a non-compliance of the stay-at-home order can call the Springfield Police Department Dispatch at 217-788-8311.