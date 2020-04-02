ILLINOIS (WAND) - Public safety agencies in Illinois can apply for funding made available through stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump.
The Department of Justice announced $1.73 million is available for 20 jurisdictions in central Illinois. The money is part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.
These jurisdictions can apply immediately. Officials said the department plans to make funds available for drawdown within days of naming recipients.
“Partnerships are crucial in these uncertain times and these funds are available to assist our front-line law enforcement officers and public safety professionals who continue to respond to the call of duty regardless of the risks they face,” stated U.S. Attorney John Milhiser. “We are committed to supporting them and maintaining public safety and the rule of law during this crisis.”
A DOJ press release said agencies can use the funds for hiring personnel, paying overtime costs, covering protective equipment and supplies, addressing medical needs of correctional inmates, defraying expenses related to distribution of resources to areas hit hard by COVID-19, and other needs.
Funding is expected to be open for at least 60 days and will be "extended as necessary", the DOJ said. The DOJ Office of Justice Programs (OJP) plans to fund successful applicants "as a top priority" and "on a rolling basis" as applications for the money come in, the release said.
Grant funds can retroactively be applied to Jan. 20, 2020, but officials said this is subject to federal supplanting rules.
Emergency funding is available to agencies that were eligible for the State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program in the 2019 fiscal year.
Click here for a full list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations in Illinois.
More information related to the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program can be found online here.