DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur's city council has officially voted to change city ordinances to include COVID-19 emergency order rules.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe signed the emergency order on July 29. It put into effect multiple rules for bars, liquor establishments and restaurants in city limits. Guidelines included:
- A minimum of six feet between tables, bar seating or other designated patron service areas.
- No more than 10 people in a party shall be permitted at a table.
- Standing area capacity may operate at maximum of 25% of standing area capacity
- Employees shall wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while on premises within six feet of others.
- Patrons and visitors should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while on premises, including while waiting for a table, standing in line to order, pick-up or checkout, while ordering all other times, except while eating and drinking at a table.
- People should not congregate on licensed premises in a number greater than allowed by guidelines set forth in Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity guidelines.
Decatur's city council voted 4-2 Monday night to bring these rules into existing ordinances. Proposed changes are also now part of city ordinances, including having performers in Decatur establishments with a liquor license or other city license wear face coverings and stay distant from the audience by at least a 6-foot barrier, having unrelated parties in Decatur establishments stay at least 6 feet apart, and requiring all external visitors and suppliers who aren't patrons wear face coverings.
The emergency order allowed Decatur leaders to pull a liquor license from a business if it failed to follow Phase 4 guidelines in the state's "Restore Illinois" plan. Mayor Moore Wolfe said the city gained the power to close businesses that don't take the pandemic seriously.
Relevant documents can be found by reading WAND-TV's past coverage on this topic here.
