CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University is working into the summer to help keep students safe.
Law enforcement officers will take over part of EIU's campus Tuesday. The Eastern Illinois University Police Department says it will be hosting an emergency response drill at Carman Hall.
Organizers say the drill will help evaluate the university's response to critical incidents.
The drill will include EIU PD, Charleston PD, as well as Charleston Fire and Rescue. Officials say do not be alarmed.
Anyone with questions about the drill can call 217-581-3213.