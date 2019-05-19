SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Another effort to keep people safe is happening on Monday.
Emergency responders from federal, state and local agencies will take part in a full-scale emergency exercise.
It's happening at Willard Airport in Savoy. The exercise will simulate an actual disaster involving injuries.
Something to note if you're passing by the airport, you may notice smoke and emergency response vehicles. However, officials say there’s no need to be alarmed.
The exercise will start at six Monday evening. It will not impact scheduled air travel.