SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee hosted its annual ceremony to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty at the Illinois State Capitol.
Hundreds of people, including families and state senators, were in attendance to recognize the sixteen officers who lost their lives in 2019 and 2020.
"It's been a difficult year, but not nearly as difficult as what these families experience every day knowing their loved ones aren't coming home again." said Michael Frerichs, treasurer of the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee.
Other speakers at the event included Gloria Bodnar, whose husband died in the line of service in 1974.
"But its not how these officers died that made them heroes - it's how they lived, and we are here today to honor their life, their service and their stories," Bodnar said.
The ceremony took place behind the State Capitol next to the police officer statue.
"We live in a country with police officers proud to serve and protect their community knowing that what they do will risk their own safety. A country with men and women willing to help the most vulnerable even though not everyone will appreciate (it)," said Frerichs.
Survivor families had emotional words to share, including Mary Anne Blair, who read the survivor's prayer.
"We are survivors seeking hope where all seems hopeless," Blair said. "We are survivors seeking love a love that has been taken from us yet we desperately cling to it."
Bodnar also offered emotional words on what it was like to be a survivor's wife.
"If we knew it was our last time to say that, we would have hugged a little tighter, kissed a little longer and said I love you one more time," she said.
This ceremony is an annual event held on the first Thursday of every May.
