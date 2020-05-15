SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - People are consistently using the emotional support hotline with Memorial Behavioral Health, according to the Memorial Behavioral Health Systems.
The emotional support hotline provides support to people who are experiencing anxiety or stress. Diana Knaebe, President or Memorial Behavioral Health and Administrator for Memorial Behavioral Health Systems said at one point they assisted 27 people in one day.
"It's a very unusual time, most of us have not been through anything like this before and depending on what's going on and you can be facing lost of different things."
Knaebe said they've helped people who are feeling helpless, but they've also assisted people who were going through domestic violence, child abuse situations, substance abuse and even suicide.
"We've had folks who are concerned with their own family members and have called with questions about how to talk with their family members."
While calls have slowed, Kneabe said they will still have this service available and hope regardless of the situation people will utilize the free service.
"We're expecting here as well as national, for mental health issues to become more pronounced as time goes on."
MBH emotional support hotline number is 217-588-5509.
