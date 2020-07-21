CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Regional Planning Commission employee at the Champaign Early Childhood Education Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The center located at 809 N. Neil St. in Champaign has not yet opened to students, so no children were exposed.
The center will be closed for two weeks. That means the plan to reopen Monday, July 27 has been pushed back.
All staff members at that location will have to test negative twice for COVID-19 before being allowed back into the center.
The employee who tested positive is at home isolating for 14 days.
