SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Owner of Crows Mill Pub, Scott Weitekamp, said he has all of his employees regularly tested for COVID-19.
"I have all my employees being tested," Weitekamp said. "I try to do it every month."
As far as he knew, all of his employees tested negative for the virus.
"One employee, she was tested on a Wednesday, and her results came back on a Thursday," Weitekamp said. "She said it was negative so, she was able to work that night."
From Thursday to Sunday morning, something changed, and Weitekamp said this particular employee was notified with different results.
"She was notified by public health, yesterday morning, Sunday morning at 9 a.m. that she was positive, after she was told she was negative," Weitekamp said.
After the bar owner was notified of the positive result, he wanted to spread the word as quickly as he could.
"I do not want the publicity. What I want is people and the public to know what happened," Weitekamp said. "I tried to use the media. I used Facebook in regards to that situation, because a lot of people don't have the means or the social media means to just follow Facebook. I wanted to hit as many people as I possibly could, to get the word out."
Although Weitekamp left the bar open Sunday night, he ultimately decided to shut the bar down for the next couple of weeks.
"I'm panicking in regards to certain things. I left the bar open [Sunday] night, because my employee needed the money," Weitekamp said. "She was never in contact with the employee that was infected. The bar has always been cleaned every night, and she needed the money."
Weitekamp is encouraging people who were at the bar on Thursday night to get tested.
"It's not going to hurt to go get tested," Weitekamp said. "It's free in a lot of areas and locations and if it's not free, get a receipt and I'll pay for it. I want you to know if you have it, or you don't have it, so you don't take it home and this gets worse."
Crows Mill Pub is expected to open back up on July 15.
