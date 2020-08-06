TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville Walgreens employee has tested positive for COVID-19, Emergency Management Agency officials said.
The employee in question works at a Walgreens located at 315 N. Webster St., according to Chris-Mont EMA. The employee made contact with their corporate medical team, their local health department and the EMA after learning about the positive case.
Walgreens customers in the last few days do not currently need to take any action. There was only a limited exposure with this case.
The store reopened after additional overnight disinfection.
"The Walgreens team would like to thank everyone for their support as they navigate through COVID-19," the EMA said. "They ask that you please wear a mask while shopping!"
Another positive case of COVID-19 in Taylorville involved a Walmart employee.
The public is reminded that COVID-19 remains active in Christian and Montgomery counties.
