TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An employee for the Christian County Health Department located in Taylorville has tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact tracing was completed by the health department, and anyone who needs to quarantine have been notified.
Deep cleaning has also been completed.
The health department is still open for normal hours of operation.
The flu clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 in Pana will be postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 28.
