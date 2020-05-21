PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A employee of Horizon Health in Paris has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message posted on their Facebook page.
The post said "We have learned that one of our fellow employees has tested positive for the coronavirus and is recovering at home. Our thoughts and prayers are with this person, with hopes of a speedy recovery."
The organization said they won't be releasing any other details about the employee.
However, every employee is screened daily when they arrive to work, all employees wear masks in patient care rooms, waiting rooms have been modified to support social distancing, high touched surfaces are sanitized frequently and employees who have suspected exposure are tested.
Horizon Health serves Edgar County and surrounding communities.
To read the full statement, click here.
