SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An employee of Mario's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria in Springfield has tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced on its Facebook page.
The restaurant is closed until further notice even though Sanagamon County is not requiring it to.
The restaurant said that all employees must be tested.
Below you can see the restaurant's full statement.
