HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - An employee of the Montgomery County Housing Authority has tested positive for COVID-19.
MCHA notified the Montgomery County Health Department and Chis-Mont EMA.
Contact tracing was started to reach anyone who may have come into contact with the employee.
Three additional employees are being quarantined as a precaution.
The MCHA office will be closed for in-person traffic for the rest of the week while it is cleaned and disinfected.
Offices will reopen Monday, Aug. 31 with limited staff.
You can still reach the MCHA office by phone for administrative needs at (217) 532-3672 during the temporary closure.
