CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A part-time employee with Consolidated Correctional Food Service has tested positive for COVID-19.
Consolidated Correctional Food Service is contracted by Christian County Sheriff's Office to provide food services for the jail.
Potentially affected personnel are self-isolating at home and are not showing any symptoms.
The employees have limited to no contact with Christian County Sheriff's Office personnel.
They are limited to activities in the basement kitchen and basement food storage areas of the sheriff's office.
The infected employee was not showing any symptoms when they last worked and have not been at the sheriff's office in over a week.