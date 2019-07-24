SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Employees of the state-run McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield are holding a news conference Wednesday to speak out about purported safety issues.
The group claims they are subjected to violent attacks by high-risk patients. They said some of these patients are submitted to the facility as an alternative to incarceration after committing crimes.
The group of employees said facility management dismisses violence against staff as "part of the job," and has ignored calls to increase hiring, improve training, provide needed equipment or make other changes to improve safety.
The news conference comes after an attack last week in which a patient choked an employee until she lost consciousness.
McFarland Mental Health Center employees, their union AFSCME Local 2767 and supporters will be outside the facility at 901 Southwind Rd. in Springfield Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
McFarland Mental Health Center is a state-operated psychiatric hospital with both civil and forensic patients.