CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Catherine Nyugen was a Library Clerk for years at the University of Illinois, but she was recently notified that she's being laid off.
AFSCME Local 3700 President, Greg Brannan, said the U of I hasn't laid off employees in years, and now they're demanding answers.
“The university has not laid anybody off in decades, and all of a sudden, they want to lay off one person. This is suspicious,” said Brannan.
The University's Assistant Chancellor released a statement that said the increase of digital content means there isn't enough work to justify a clerk's full-time employment. The statement also said that any employee who receives a layoff notice will get assistance from the university's Human Resource Department to find another job on campus. Securing another position isn't guaranteed, however.
Following the demonstration on Wednesday morning, union workers will continue to support Nyugen.
“Our next stop is to start a letter writing campaign our ultimate goal is for the university to relent," said Brannan. "Follow our grievance procedure and that could potentially get to arbitration and an arbitrator will decide what has to happen.”
