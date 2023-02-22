DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple employees told WAND News that mass layoffs are happening at Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Decatur.
WAND News saw dozens of cars leaving the Akorn Industrial location at 150 S. Wyckles Rd. Wednesday morning. Employees there told us there had been mass layoffs.
We also spoke with an employee leaving the 1222 W. Grand Ave. location who told us she was informed at a meeting Wednesday morning that "everyone" was being let go.
We have reached out to Akorn's corporate office multiple times. So far, we have not received a response.
In 2020 WAND reported Akorn Inc. was sold to its existing lenders after receiving approval from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
The generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late May 2020 in an attempt to complete a sale in court.
Officials said the sale would allow the company to "move beyond the Chapter 11 process."
We are working to learn more about the situation and will update this story as more becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.