SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Wooden it be Lovely provides women in transition a job to refurbish donated wood furniture and sell it to the public. Right now, the group is unable to host their big fundraisers, meaning incomes are down.
When times are tough, the Executive Director, Margaret Ann Jessup, says she noticed a large need for an item no woman should have to go without.
"We often think about food as a vital necessity," Jessup says. "At the same time, women have unique needs that we don't often think about."
According to Jessup, feminine hygiene products are not at the top of many of these women's grocery lists.
"As women, especially the Wooden it be Lovely women, they are strong, and they are brave," Jessup says. "They are not asking for anything right now, but I know it's a need they have. I know it's something they have a hard time paying for out of their own money."
Jessup says the program hires women in need, who are struggling with poverty, addiction or abuse. She says, it's not only a job, but they get mentored by community members to help change their lives.
Jessup says expenses for these women are adding up, and that's when she noticed a need for the most basic items.
"It's such a personal and vital need," Jessup says. "Women are survivors, and they get by but to have to get by with no products or less products, it just feels so wrong."
That is when another empowering women's group in Springfield, the Resistor Sisterhood, stepped into help. During the entire month of May, one of the founders of the sisterhood, Keri Tate, says they are collecting feminine hygiene products.
"They are not able to get these products, because Link doesn't cover it, nor does WIC," Tate says. "Every body is obsessed with toilet paper right now, imagine if you couldn't get toilet paper. It's the same for these women who can't afford menstrual products."
Tate says it's all about women helping women, and she hopes this is a small step toward changes in the future.
"If women don't help women, who is," Tate says? "Maybe when things calm down a little bit, and things go bad to normal, we can address this issue with Link, so we can get those things on those cards."
Right now, there are two collection points in Springfield; 531 Williams St. by Washington Park and 62 Crusaders Road in Sherwood Subdivision.
Anyone who would like to donate money instead of products, can visit Wooden it be Lovely's website.
