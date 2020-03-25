DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday morning, a small group with chalk in hand went to the Cancer Care Center in Decatur to write encouraging messages on the sidewalk.
Paw Print Ministries created the event Chalk Your Walk to encourage community members to draw pictures or notes of encouragement on driveways or sidewalks.
"I think it's just a great way for us to just step outside onto our front porch of driveways and paint our town with color," said Jennifer Dahn, Executive Director Paw Print Ministries.
The organization hopes Chalk Your Walk will bring families together during the current health pandemic. Since they aren't able to do some of their usual outreach, Dahn hopes this is a great way to spread love during a time of social distancing.
"It's a tough time for our country and just for us to be able to virtually come together and bring some light and hope to the community."
It's not a one way event, Paw Print Ministries encourages community members to continue to chalk their walks and share their photos on the organizations Facebook page.