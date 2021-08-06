DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – For 34 years, downtown streets were blocked off the first weekend in August, bands played and people ate items like alligator on a stick. But that tradition ended with the 2020 pandemic and a bankruptcy filing by the Decatur Celebration organization earlier this year.
This would have been the weekend for Decatur Celebration. Instead, cars continued up and down the main roads and if you want to see a band, you must go over to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater for a Saturday night performance by Led-Zeppelin 2.
Civic leaders praised the Celebration for what it did downtown each summer, marking the last big event before schools reopen. Not to mention the tourism dollars that came in as people visited from other communities or returned to the city where they grew up.
What does the future hold? No one knows for sure, although Teri Hammel of the local convention and visitors office suggested there may be something in the works for future years that would be similar to the Decatur Celebration with “maybe a different footprint” downtown.
